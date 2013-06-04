LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kate Winslet is going to be a mom again.

A representative for the 37-year-old Oscar winner confirms Winslet and husband Ned Rocknroll are expecting a child. People.com first reported the pregnancy Tuesday.

Winslet has two children from her two previous marriages: 12-year-old Mia, whose father is director Jim Threapleton, and 9-year-old Joe, the son of director Sam Mendes.

Winslet and Rocknroll were married in December. Rocknroll is the nephew of entrepreneur Richard Branson.