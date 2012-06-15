Kate Winslet, Kenneth Branagh and Sarah Burton (the designer behind Kate Middleton's wedding dress) are among the select few being recognized by Queen Elizabeth II for their contributions to the arts.

Winslet has been named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire, or CBE, in the queen's Birthday Honors List. The 36-year-old said the honor made her feel "very proud to be a Brit," adding she's "both surprised and honored to stand alongside so many men and woman who have achieved great things for our country."

VIDEO: Kate Winslet Goes Back to 'Titanic'

Actor Kenneth Branagh (My Life With Marilyn, Thor) was bestowed knighthood by the queen, telling the press he felt "humble, elated, and incredibly lucky" by the honor.

"When I was a kid, I dreamed of pulling on a shirt for the Northern Ireland football team," said the 51-year-old actor. "I could only imagine how proud you might feel. Today it feels like they just gave me the shirt, and my heart's fit to burst."

VIDEO: Kate Winslet's Backstory

In addition, designer Sarah Burton received an Officer of the Order of the British Empire, or OBE, for her services to fashion.

Steven Spielberg, Judy Dench and Anthony Hopkins are a just few of the high profile artists chosen for similar honors in the past.

Related stories on ETonline.com:Alec Baldwin's Retirement Plans Include A New Baby