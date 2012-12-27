Now that the world knows about Kate Winslet and Ned Rocknroll's secret wedding, new details about the couple's big day are beginning to emerge.

According U.K. newspaper The Sun, the newlyweds exchanged platinum and diamond-encrusted wedding bands during the intimate ceremony in early December. "They had them specially made to order when they were in Hong Kong," a source says of Winslet, 37, and Rocknroll, 34. "Ned says a baby is definitely the plan for them next -- and they've had a lot of fun practicing."

As previously confirmed by Us Weekly, Winslet's good friend and two-time costar Leonardo DiCaprio walked her down the aisle. Rocknroll's best man was his brother, Jack, a professional sailor. Winslet's daughter Mia, 12, and son Jack, 9 -- from her two previous marriages -- were also in attendance. (Rocknroll, born Abel Smith, is the nephew of Virgin billionaire Richard Branson. He works for his uncle at Virgin Galactic.)

The Daily Mail reports that their nuptials took place in New York's Catskill mountains in a heated barn. The venue was filled with wild flowers in jam jars and colored lanterns, according to the British site.

According to The Sun, the newlyweds confirmed their union to friends and family via Skype. Rocknroll reportedly told his stepbrothers Otto and Ludo on Dec. 26, Boxing Day. "Ned rang them on Skype late that night and said, 'Would you like to speak to my wife?’'and pulled a beaming, giggling Kate into the shot," a source reveals. "It was very sweet and they're happy."

In fact, the couple didn't even tell their parents about their hush-hush wedding. "What are you going on about?" Winslet's father, Roger, said when asked about the ceremony. Rocknroll's father, Robert, added, "It's not something I know of -- but nothing would surprise me with those two."

According to The Daily Mail, the couple of more than a year -- who had been keeping their summer engagement under wraps -- had been planning to get hitched for months. "Marriage has always been on the cards and they've been talking about doing it for the past couple of months," an insider said. "It wasn't a spur-of-the-moment thing, but they wanted to keep it secret."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kate Winslet Marries Ned Rocknroll in Secret: New Details!