Kate Winslet is pregnant for the third time! The Oscar-winning actress, 37, and third husband Ned Rocknroll are expecting their first child together, her rep confirms to Us Weekly.

As Us exclusively revealed, Winslet secretly wed fellow Brit Ned Rocknroll -- the nephew of Virgin billionaire Richard Branson -- in early December of last year after about a year of dating. (Winslet's Titanic costar Leonardo DiCaprio walked her down the aisle.)

The baby-to-be will join older siblings Mia Threapleton, 12, and Joe Mendes, 9, the star's kids with ex-husbands Jim Threapleton and director Sam Mendes.

"I've really learned a great deal about myself, in the last four years in particular," the Mildred Pierce actress told Harper's Bazaar UK earlier this year. (After her highly-publicized split from American Beauty director Mendes in 2010, she rebounded with model Louis Dowler later that year, and then stepped out with Rocknroll in summer 2011; the pair both survived a devastating fire on Sir Richard Branson's private Necker Island.)

"I think I can see more clearly now – about how the pattern of past experiences has shaped who I am, and the characters I have played – and I'm grateful for that."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kate Winslet Pregnant for Third Time, Expecting Baby With Husband Ned Rocknroll