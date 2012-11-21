Weather-related small talk is for commoners.

That's why Kate Winslet did her best to elevate her brief conversation with Queen Elizabeth II Wednesday, while the royal presented her with a very prestigious honor.

According to Winslet, Her Majesty asked the honoree -- who looked prim-and-proper in a black skirt suit -- if she enjoys her chosen profession.

"I said yes, I liked it, but not as much as being a mother," Winslet, 37, recounted afterwards (via E! News).

The Queen (mother to Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew) concurred.

"She said, 'It's the best job,'" the mom to Mia, 12, and Joe, 8, shared.

During Winslet's ceremony, which took place at Buckingham Palace, the Oscar winner was recognized as a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire -- otherwise known as a CBE honor -- for her "services rendered to drama."

"The sense of gravity is enormous and you very much feel like you are being acknowledge by the whole country in a way," the Mildred Pierce star said of her award.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kate Winslet, Queen Elizabeth II Talk Motherhood During Award Ceremony