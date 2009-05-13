Kate Winslet keeps her Revolutionary Road costar Leonardo DiCaprio close at hand.

The star -- who is married to Revolutionary Road director Sam Mendes -- has revealed that she wears a ring given to her by DiCaprio, according to Flare magazine.

"Yes, [DiCaprio's ring] is engraved on the inside," she says in the new issue. "But I'm not going to tell you what it says."

Winslet wears the gold piece of jewelry -- given to her shortly after their drama about married life in the 1950s was finished -- in addition to her wedding rings.

DiCaprio and Winslet become close friends long before they shared intimate love scenes in Revolutionary Road, which earned the actress her first Golden Globe.

They first shared the big screen in 1997's Titanic. In fact, their blockbuster Oscar-winning film recently prompted them to aid the last survivor of the ocean liner's sinking. The stars and Titanic director James Cameron reportedly pledged $30,000 to a fund that would subsidize Millvina Dean's nursing home fees.

The two said in a statement that they hoped Dean -- who was two months old when the Titanic sank in 1912 -- could rest easier knowing that her future was secure.