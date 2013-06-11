Katee Sackhoff has fewer eyes on her Twitter feed today.

The actress, who currently stars on the A&E drama "Longmire," claims that she lost half of her Twitter followers on Monday after tweeting about gun safety. After watching a CNN news report about a 4-year-old Arizona boy who accidentally shot his father with a loaded gun that was left unattended, the blonde star urged her followers on social media, "Please practice gun safety. This is horrible!"

Her fans were apparently outraged by her implied position on gun safety over gun control, with many of them choosing to unfollow Sackhoff. One anti-gun follower even wrote, "Here's a radical idea folks. How about NO gun," to which she replied, "Never going to happen in the US. But gun safety is a necessity though."

After noticing a massive defection on her feed, Katee later tweeted, "On a lighter note, since I lost half of my followers due to talking about gun safety...the sun is shinning & Happy Monday! Love your neighbor today!"

While it remains unclear how many followers she had prior to the Twitter misfire on Monday, she now has 111,450 followers.

Sackhoff -- best known for her role on the hit show "Battlestar Galactica" -- didn't back down, however. "Well I guess I just learned talking about #GunSafety inspires a massive debate. Pro-Gun or Anti-Gun SAFETY should be unanimous! #OneLove."

