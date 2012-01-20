Entertainment Tonight.

It looks like Kate Middleton is taking a break from the royal spotlight without William to pursue some fun in the sun with her family.

According to People.com, the Duchess of Cambridge took a first-class flight to St. Lucia in the Caribbean with her parents Michael and Carole, and sister Pippa. Their final destination is assumed to be the private isle of Mustique, one of their regular holiday getaway spots.

Happy 30th Birthday Kate Middleton, Style Icon!

The vacation comes just days after Kate celebrated her 30th birthday on January 9.

William is believed to be spending this week at his Royal Air Force base in Anglesey, Wales, after a weekend of hunting with brother Harry on an estate in Spain.

Related stories on ETonline.com:Singer Etta James Passes Away

Dog Walker Did Not Take Picture with Severed Head