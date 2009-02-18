CBS really likes to cast musicians in its "CSI" franchises.

Katharine McPhee of "American Idol" fame will make her dramatic acting debut on an April episode of "CSI: NY," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Although McPhee, 24, has already appeared on "Ugly Betty," she was only playing herself. On "CSI: NY,"she'll really prove her acting chops by playing ... a singer.

McPhee actually has more experience acting on the big screen, having appeared in "The House Bunny." She and "Brothers & Sisters" star Dave Annable have also signed on to star opposite one another in the romantic comedy "Wedlocked." In the film, Annable plays a pet photographer who ties the knot with a mobster's daughter who needs American citizenship and has an eventful honeymoon.

It seems like "CSI" likes its guest stars to have a musical background. In the past, Nelly and Kevin Federline made appearances, and it was previously announced that in March country star Taylor Swift will guest star on "CSI," while Ashlee Simpson-Wentz and husband Pete Wentz will take a Bonnie-and-Clyde-like turn on "CSI: NY."