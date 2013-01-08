Katharine McPhee isn't where she thought she'd be in 2013 -- because where she ended up is so much better!

The "Smash" star appears on the February cover of Lucky wearing a vibrant Philosophy di Alberta Ferretti ensemble and Christian Louboutin heels. In the accompanying interview, McPhee, 28, explains why she hasn't started a family with her husband of nearly five years, Nick Cokas, 46.

"I once thought that by now I'd have lots of children, but actually I'm really enjoying being able to go from point A to point B and the only worry I have is have my dogs been walked," the "American Idol" runner-up says. "I'm selfish right now, but that's how and where I should be. The thing is, work is the thing I love the most."

Children may not be on the horizon for a long time, McPhee adds. "In five years, I'd love to have done a play and a few movies, and of course I know 'Smash' keeps going."

McPhee is, after all, still adjusting to life in the Big Apple. "I don't want to sound ungrateful, but I hated living in New York for the first six months," the former L.A.-based star admits. Over time, the "Over It" singer learned to love city living. "I couldn't really put my finger on it. There's so much diversity on the streets here," she says of Manhattan's varied culture. "You get to leave work behind when you leave; not everyone is an actor."

Even so, performing will always be McPhee's first love. "When you're on a show like ['Smash'], one that requires so much singing, you have to be really protective of your instrument," she tells Lucky. "You don't get to just, like, go out and party all night."

