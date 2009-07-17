Katherine Heigl says she misses seeing T.R. Knight on the set of Grey's Anatomy.

"It's a little bizarre," she told Usmagazine.com Thursday at the Los Angeles premiere of her new romantic comedy The Ugly Truth. "I had to call him this morning and say, 'OK, so this is what happened yesterday! This is what scenes we shot, this is how I felt about it.'"

"He's who I went to everyday when I wanted to vent or to get advice," she added of Knight, who announced in June that he was leaving the ABC hit after years of playing George O'Malley.

Despite speculation about her future on the show, Heigl won't be leaving, Usmagazine.com reported last month. A source told Us, "Katie will still be on Grey's next season."

On May's shocking finale, Heigl's cancer-stricken character, Izzie Stevens, underwent a risky brain surgery and was unconscious during the show's final moments.

In February, Heigl's costar James Pickens Jr. let it slip to Us Weekly that both Knight and Heigl intended to leave the show. "Wherever Katherine goes," he told Us at the time, "I wish her nothing but the best."

