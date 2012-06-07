Katherine Heigl looked like a knockout in her first public appearance since adopting daughter Adalaide in early April.

At Thursday's 40th AFI Life Achievement Awards honoring Shirley MacLaine in Culver City, Calif., Heigl, 33, turned heads in an asymmetrically draped Monique Lhuillier gown with gunmetal embroidery and a thigh-high split.

PHOTOS: Stars who have adopted

Though she was understandably excited to have a night off, Heigl couldn't help but gush about Adalaide, her second daughter with husband Josh Kelley, 32. (The two are also parents to daughter Naleigh, 3, whom they adopted in 2009.)

PHOTOS: Naleigh and more adorable Hollywood tots

"She's great! She's a delicious, beautiful, wonderful child, and Naleigh is. . . it's hard to describe Naleigh," the One for the Money star told Us Weekly. "She's more charming, more gregarious, more outgoing, never stops talking -- so she's got all this personality, and now I've got this tiny little being who can't really see even yet. They're both just so enthralling. It's just been so unbelievable."

Heigl and her husband, who wed in 2007, haven't ruled out the idea of having more children in the future. "I definitely want more kids!" the actress laughed. "I think we decided on three, but I'm pushing for four!"

PHOTOS: Cutest celebrity babies

For now, Heigl has plenty to keep her busy. "I kind of forgot about Father's Day," she admitted to Us. "I'm going to have to think of something clever!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Katherine Heigl: Daughter Adalaide Is "Beautiful" and "Wonderful"