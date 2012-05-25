Katherine Heigl Debuts Baby Daughter Adalaide

Us Weekly

Katherine Heigl gave the world a glimpse of her newly adopted daughter, Adalaide Marie Hope Kelley, during a family lunch in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Wednesday.

Little Adalaide snoozed as her mom -- stylishly dressed in bright blue denim, Ted Baker blouse and Stella & Dot accessories -- balanced a baby carrier and a handbag.

Born in Louisiana, Adalaide is the second child for the actress, 33, and husband Josh Kelley; she joins big sister Naleigh, 3, whom the Hollywood couple adopted from South Korea.

"She is loving being a big sister!" a source told Us Weekly.

"Everyone is doing great," the source added of the brood. "They're thrilled to add to the family!"

Heigl has gushed about singer-hubby Kelley's parenting skills.

"He's a great dad," the star has said of Kelley, 32. "I am a little bit shocked. I didn't expect it. He's such a guy!"

