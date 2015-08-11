Do platinum blonds have more fun, too? We'll have to ask Katherine Heigl.

The former "Grey's Anatomy" star has occasionally experimented with different shades of hair, but has largely maintained her long-standing dirty blond locks. Now, though, she's switched it up and she's gone a whole lot lighter.

She debuted her new look on Twitter, saying that the brighter tresses are for a movie role, but she didn't say what upcoming flick the new 'do is for.

"Went platinum for my new movie role," she wrote, adding that she's "still getting used to it."

Her husband, singer-songwriter Josh Kelley (brother to Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley,) is already used to it and he's feeling it.

Of her hair, she tweeted, "The good news is @JoshBkelley is vibing it…"

Of course, considering he's a musician, the word "platinum" is always a positive thing in his world.