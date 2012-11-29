Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley are bidding adieu to their Southern colonial style home.

The famous spouses are selling their stunning home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Los Feliz for $2.659 million, Zillow reports. The actress, 34, bought the home for $2.5 million in 2007 shortly before she and the musician, 32, tied the knot. The couple later adopted two daughters: Naleigh (in 2009) and Adalaide (in 2012). See inside Heigl's home by clicking here.

The dramatic facade of the stars' home features white columns and a red door. Heigl, Kelley and their little girls used to kick back on a deck, patio and pool area with a cabana.

The 3,690-square-foot poperty -- built in 1922 -- has four bedrooms, two fireplaces, a chef's kitchen and a master suite with a walk-in closet and spa-style bath. The majority of the home features high ceilings and hardwood floors.

Heigl next stars in the movie Big Wedding, costarring Amanda Seyfried, Robert De Niro, Diane Keaton, Topher Grace, Susan Sarandon and Robin Williams. The film is in theaters Apr. 26, 2013.

