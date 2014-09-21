As she awaits the Nov. 17 premiere of her NBC show "State of Affairs," Katherine Heigl is living in a State of Adorable! The "Grey's Anatomy" alum, 35, posted several family photos on Instagram with her daughter Adalaide, 2, and husband Josh Kelley.

PHOTOS: Celeb moms brag about their kids on social media

"This baby loves nighttime movie watching with mama and @joshbkelley," Heigl captioned a precious picture of her baby girl cozying up to Kelley in bed.

She followed it up with a picture of herself, tickling and snuggling with Adalaide, captioning the image, "And we love nighttime movie watching with her!"

PHOTOS: 15 best TV moms

Not pictured in the Golden Globe nominee's Instagram shots was older daughter Naleigh, 5, whom the couple adopted from South Korea in 2009. They adopted Adalaide in 2012 from Louisiana.

Heigl explained her hiatus from her demanding TV schedule in a recent interview with Good Housekeeping.

PHOTOS: Demanding celebs

"I would come home angry and frustrated that I'd missed everything with my kid that day," she told the magazine of working when they adopted Naleigh in 2009. "I didn't get to wake her up from her nap, or do bath time or bedtime. I'd have to sneak into her room and kiss her when she was sleeping, hoping not to wake her up."