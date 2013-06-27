Katherine Heigl is making the most of her summer vacation. After recently wrapping production on the movie North of Hell, the actress retreated to Utah, where she lives part-time with her husband and two daughters. Heigl, 34, shared a series of pictures via her official Instagram account.

In one snapshot, the former TV star -- wearing a ruffled pink bikini, sunglasses and a straw fedora -- sits on a lounge chair and flips through the May issue of Glamour. She also holds her 14-month-old daughter, Adalaide. "Hanging with my little lady at the pool," Heigl wrote in the caption. "Another beautiful day in Utah!" The actress also posted pictures of her shirtless husband Josh Kelley, 33, "working on his chip shot by the pool" and Adalaide trying on various hats.

Heigl and Kelley adopted daughter Naleigh from South Korea in 2009 and daughter Adalaide in 2012 from Louisiana. "I definitely want more kids!" the Big Wedding star told Us Weekly last year. "I think we decided on three, but I'm pushing for four!"

In addition to starring in the dramedy North of Hell (costarring Patrick Wilson), Heigl also lends her voice to the computer animated film The Nut Job. Liam Neeson, Will Arnett and Maya Rudolph also showcase their talents in the family flick, slated for release on Jan. 17, 2014.

