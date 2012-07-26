LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Katherine Jackson's attorney says he has met with her and she is doing well.

Perry Sanders Jr. says his meeting Thursday with the Jackson family matriarch was long and productive. He says he'll reveal more of their discussion Friday.

It's the first time Sanders has been able to speak with his client in person in several days.

Katherine Jackson went more than a week without talking to her grandchildren and was reported missing. She was with relatives in Arizona, but most people, including Sanders, were not allowed to visit or call her.

Sanders says Jackson laughed when she heard about reports she had suffered a stroke. Those reports were prompted by a letter, signed by five of her children, calling on executors of Michael Jackson's estate to resign.