Entertainment Tonight -- Following a judge's ruling today that granted Tito Jackson's son, TJ, temporary guardianship of Michael Jackson's children, Katherine Jackson is telling her side of the story in an exclusive interview with ABC News.

"I am devastated that while I've been away, my grandchildren have been taken away from me, and I'm coming home," says the 82-year-old matriarch.

Katherine alleges that the court ruling was "based on a bunch of lies," saying that her controversial trip to the Miraval Resort & Spa in Arizona was a "short vacation and rest."

"There are rumors going around about me that I have been kidnapped," she says. "I am here today to let everybody to know that I am good and fine."

In addressing the burning question of why she hadn't spoken with her grandchildren while she was away, Katherine states, "One reason I didn't call is I just gave up my phone and I didn't want to have any phone calls while I was here."

Katherine's attorney, Perry Sanders Jr., tells ET that he will meet with her when she arrives in Los Angeles either tonight or tomorrow morning. The two plan to "go over what happened and immediately file a motion to reinstate her as guardian to the Jackson kids."

