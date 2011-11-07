Michael Jackson's parents Katherine and Joe will never get their son back, but they are pleased that his doctor is being held accountable for his actions.

After a jury declared Dr. Conrad Murray guilty of involuntary manslaughter for the 2009 death of Michael at age 50, his parents told TMZ in a statement Monday they were thrilled by the verdict.

"We have been waiting for this moment for a very long time, and we couldn't hold back tears of joy in the courtroom," Katherine, 81, and Joe, 83, told the site. "Even though nothing can bring back our son, justice has finally been served!"

Michael's sister La Toya was also happy with Monday's verdict. "Victory!" she tweeted. "Michael, I love you and I will continue to fight until ALL are brought to justice. Thank you everyone for your love and support!"

The late King of Pop's parents added that they couldn't "wait to go home share this day with Michael's children."

After Michael's death, Katherine was awarded custody of his children Paris, 13, Michael, 14, and Blanket, 9.

The prosecutor in the case against Murray, 58, told the court the doctor left Michael's children "without a father" and that for them, "this case will go on forever."

After the jury ruled that Murray was criminally negligent in his use of the surgical anesthetic Propofol to treat Michael's insomnia and if it significantly contributed to his death, he taken to jail without bail. His sentencing is set for Nov. 29.

