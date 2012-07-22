Katherine Jackson gave a few family members quite a scare over the weekend.

When the 82-year-old Jackson matriarch failed to get in touch with several of her kin, Katherine's nephew, Trent Jackson, filed a missing persons report in L.A. Saturday. But on Sunday, the Pima County Sheriff's Department in Arizona confirmed to X17 that Katherine "is not missing and she's having a good time with family."

At the request of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, an Arizona law enforcement official tracked Katherine down and spoke with her for approximately 45 minutes.

"When I got there, Katherine Jackson and her family were at the dinner table and had just finished a game of Uno. In fact, their dinner plates were still in front of them. She seemed like she was having a good time. She was happy, safe and healthy," the law enforcement official tells X17. "Basically, Mrs. Jackson was vacationing with her family here in Arizona."

Katherine's son, Jermaine Jackson, 57, also issued a statement via Twitter confirming his mother's safety. "[She] is safe and well in Arizona with her daughter and our sister, Rebbie, resting up on doctor's advice, so it is beyond me how she can be reported 'missing,'" he wrote July 22. "This incredulous claim was made for reasons best known to the adult/s who filed it but it seems no accident that it comes after we, the sons and daughters, put in place care -- taking for our own mother, taking her to Arizona in line with doctor's advice following a check-up."

"Furthermore, it dismays me that such an alarmist 'missing person' report has caused unnecessary anxiety among Michael's children who will understandably react to what they misunderstand, hear or are told," he added.

"No one is being 'blocked' from speaking with Mother. She is merely an 82-year-old woman following doctor's orders to rest-up and de-stress, away from phones and computers," Jermaine said. "Everyone has been well aware of this within the family, but I would like to reiterate my reassurance to the outside world that Mother is fine. In the meantime, thank you for all your thoughts and concerns."

Katherine has primary custody of her late son Michael's three children, Prince, 15, Paris, 14, and Blanket, 10.

