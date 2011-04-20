NEW YORK (AP) -- The play "High" starring Kathleen Turner has crashed.

Producers said Wednesday that the show, which opened Tuesday night, will close on Sunday, having failed to become a box office addiction. When it closes, "High" will have played just 28 previews and eight regular performances.

"High," by playwright Matthew Lombardo, is a three-person play featuring Turner as a foul-mouthed nun trying to help a young meth addict. Turner had nurtured the play through out-of-town tryouts in Hartford, Conn.; Cincinnati; and St. Louis.

Reviews were mixed and the box office numbers were worse, with "High" taking in only $91,000 in previews last week from a potential gross of $536,000.