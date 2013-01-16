What are Us Weekly's preferred partners buzzing about this Wednesday? Kathryn Bigelow's open letter defending Zero Dark Thirty against critics. Read her letter, and check out more stories, in the roundup below!

Director Kathryn Bigelow wrote an open letter defending the torture scenes in her film Zero Dark Thirty, about the hunt to find Osama bin Laden. She argues, "It was a part of the story we couldn't ignore." (Zap2It)

LeAnn Rimes' new album has infidelity-themed tracks. She says the songs were written during the beginning of her extra-marital affair with Eddie Cibrian. (ET Online)

Drew Barrymore opens up about her new makeup line. The new mom says she wanted to create one "that is for everyone." (Fashionista)

Ivanka Trump goes brunette. See which other stars took a trip to the dark side. (toofab)

LOL! Watch Jennifer Lawrence's new promo for hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend. (Just Jared)

Good news! A Hot Tub Time Machine sequel is in the works. (Vulture)

The Sundance Film Festival is coming up! Take a look back in pictures from past years. (PopSugar)

Read a recap of Snooki & JWOWW. "I'm over being pregnant," Snooki said in Tuesday's episode. (The Stir)

Lady Gaga, Sofia Vergara and more! Check out a gallery of stars who split their pants. (The Daily Beast)

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kathryn Bigelow Writes an Open Letter Defending Torture Scenes in Zero Dark Thirty