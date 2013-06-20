Kathryn Fiore and Gabriel Tigerman are the proud parents of a baby girl -- but daughter Alice Harper's birth wasn't without complications. The former Wedding Band actress and the Supernatural actor welcomed their first child together on Tuesday, May 28, at 2:05 p.m. Alice weighed 7 lbs., 3 oz.

Fiore's long labor resulted in an emergency caesarean. Both mom and daughter began experiencing serious complications, according to Tigerman's Give Forward fundraiser page. "While Alice, struggling to breathe, was rushed to the NICU, Kathryn fought for her life," the site explains. "A uterine hemorrhage necessitated replacing over two liters of blood. Intubation was required to restore her own breathing."

It continues, "Kathryn then went into septic shock and complete organ failure: her heart, lungs, kidneys and liver stopped functioning while clotting threatened her limbs. The odds were stacked heavily against her."

The 33-year-old actress -- whose TV credits include Charmed and MadTV -- required emergency dialysis. Teams of specialists consulted and prescribed targeted drugs and other life-saving procedures over the next 12 days. Fiore eventually stabilized -- her heart and lungs began functioning properly -- and she regained consciousness. "The doctors call this a miracle," the site says. "Without a doubt, it is a testament to Kathryn's strength, spirit and to all of our love and prayers."

Alice, meanwhile, remained in the NICU for 10 days before being released from the hospital. According to the site, she is "happy, healthy and not surprisingly, the most beautiful child ever born."

Fiore's road to recovery will be longer, however, as she will require physical therapy and more dialysis before she can go home. "There will be many months of extended medical care and treatment hopefully leading to Kathryn's full recovery," the site says.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family is asking for financial aid "from those who are in the position to contribute," the site explains. "We are unsure how much their insurance will cover for care-to-date and the treatment, rehab and surgeries looming ahead. Kathryn will not be able to work for a very long time, and Gabe will be restricted while caring for his two best girls. Beyond that, Kathryn will likely need some professional nursing care before she's on her feet (literally) again."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kathryn Fiore Welcomes Daughter Alice After Life-Threatening Delivery