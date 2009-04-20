Kathy Griffin says it was worth the wait to see her bikini bod.

"The internets are a-blazed! I've always had a banging bikini body and I just now decided to reveal it at 48," the comic told Usmagazine.com at the GLAAD Awards in L.A. Friday night.

See more photos of stars in bikinis.

"I am like the Susan Boyle of bikini bodies," she joked, comparing herself to the 47-year-old, never-been-kissed Britain's Got Talent sensation.

Griffin -- who normally mocks the famous -- had nothing mean to say about Boyle.

"I think she should get a slight eyebrow makeover -- like a manscape -- but nothing else," Griffin advised. "I love her almost exactly the way she is."

See Us' makeovers of the year.

Griffin's been hanging with new BFF Paris Hilton -- currently dating Lauren Conrad's ex, Doug Reinhardt.

"We have a lot in common and have a lot to talk about, and soon you will probably be see me banging someone from The Hills!" she said. "With this body, how could I not?"

Look back at all of Lauren Conrad's men.

If that doesn't work out, Griffin says she may wed Aubrey O'Day -- whom she made out with at Bravo's A-List Awards.

"I am gay now with Aubrey O'Day. I am going to be Kathy O'Day," she said. "It will help my career."

See more photos of famous girl-on-girl action.

One thing that she won't do for attention: Dancing With the Stars, like her ex Steve Wozniak.

"I have been asked and I repeatedly say no," she said. "I cannot touch my toes, nor do I have any desire to do that."

Griffin -- who split from Wozniak in April after admitting they'd never had sex -- says she's "dating off and on" but the guy in question will remain off camera.

"It's not like my affair with Nick Carter, whom I was very public with," she joked.