Kathy Griffin Flashes Granny Panties on Stage
Griffin gone wild!
During her performance at Hard Rock Live! on Saturday, Kathy Griffin flashed her co-host Gloria Estefan.
The 51-year-old comedian lifted up her dress to reveal her white granny panties on stage at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla.
Estefan's jaw dropped when she noticed Griffin. "Even funnier is the fact that she was standing that way showing her panties for a few minutes and I hadn't noticed!" Estefan, 54, tweeted.
Some fans, however, were impressed by Griffin's body. "Seriously, I want the name of your plastic surgeon," a fan wrote. "I swear I haven't had anything in years!" the Bravo star replied. "Promise. No Botox, fillers…nothing!"
Now, Estefan is out for revenge. "On Gloria Estefan's mission to get me back, she sent me this pic," Griffin tweeted with the jaw-dropping photo. "Granny panties of shame! Caption please!"
Tell Us: How would you caption this photo of Kathy Griffin and Gloria Estefan?
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kathy Griffin Flashes Granny Panties on Stage
