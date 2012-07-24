Girls' night!

BFFs Cher and Kathy Griffin got together recently for slumber party. The 51-year-old comedienne documented their sleepover festivities with the 66-year-old singer on her new Tumblr page on Friday.

"Cher and I have gotten about 10 billion requests asking what happened on a recent Girls' Night In," Griffin posted. "Things got a little out of hand, as she would say, 'like teenagers only more insane.' Enjoy, B----es."

Griffin made herself completely at home at Cher's house and even dug into her makeup drawer. "Typically Cher demands a no makeup, sweatpants kind of situation for our nights in but on a recent visit, just to annoy her, I said, 'Will you do my makeup for me? Oh and make it sparkly.' After a quick argument she said, with no irony, 'Well we'll have to start in my sparkle drawer,' I immediately ran into her colossal Balinese themed bathroom to find the 'sparkle drawer.' "

The Bravo star then dug into Cher's "fake eyelash drawer" to complete her makeover, but then they decided it was time bring out the camera.

"I then asked Cher to take a picture of me as if I was going to be on the cover of Teen Vogue -- which is still a dream of mine. And I said, 'Okay, I need something fabulous.' She then said, once again with no irony, 'Okay b----, if you are going to be this crazy you might as well just wear my original Sonny and Cher 'I Got You Babe' vest." It . . . was . . . on. She threw in a big belt, some sparkly Louboutins and told me to pose."

But not to miss out on the fun, Cher then did her own makeup and the best friends posed for the ultimate photo shoot.

"What follows is the product of two lunatics -- one living legend true diva and one two-time People's Choice Award loser -- having a Girls' Night In," Griffin explained. "I think the pictures speak for themselves."

"Ok, ok, we get it! You want to see the pics of what happens when Cher and I act da fools!" the comedienne tweeted Monday.

"Silly B----," Cher responded. "Forgot how crazy we were! Obviously no cone of, pic of, video of silence Kathleen! Not enough glitter!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kathy Griffin Has a Slumber Party at Cher's House!