Don't expect Kathy Griffin to apologize for mocking Bristol Palin's weight on "Dancing With the Stars" late last week.

After receiving flak for joking that Palin, 20, "gained 30 pounds" and looked like "the white Precious" during VH1's Divas Salute the Troops on Dec. 3, Griffin said the gibes were never meant to come off as malicious.

"I made several scandalous jokes, as I like to do, and I stand by all of them," Griffin, 50, explained on "Chelsea Lately" Thursday. "There's a big difference between being a comedian and bullying. It is a job. It's what we do."

She's not the only funnywoman who feels that way: Show host Chelsea Handler -- who called Angelina Jolie a "homewrecker" during a Newark, N.J., stand-up show over the weekend -- sees nothing wrong with poking fun at people in Hollywood.

"If you take anything any comedian says seriously, then you're stupid and you need to get something else going on," Handler said. "When you act irresponsibly and you run around the world like Lindsay Lohan, you're going to get made fun of by me."

