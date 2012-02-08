Kathy Griffin is usually scaring other celebrities with her stand-up act, but it was Meryl Streep who made the comedienne nervous at AARP Magazine's 11th Annual Movies for Grownups Awards in Beverly Hills Monday.

"I never thought in my lifetime I would see her in person. I was too shy to say anything," Griffin told Us Weekly. "When I saw Meryl freakin' Streep walk by, I about lost it."

Griffin, 51, added that she had "the dumbest look on her face" as the Iron Lady star, 62, glided down the red carpet. "I just kept looking at her like she was an objet d'art or something," Griffin told Us. "I'm sure she thought I was a lunatic."

The fiery redhead was a guest of Sharon Stone, 53, who "actually invited me tonight," Griffin said. "I love me an A-lister with a sense of humor. I love it!"

