Katie Couric, 55, (her advice book, The Best Advice I Ever Got, is available now in paperback) shares the 25 things you don't know about her with Us Weekly.

1. My best Christmas gift ever was when Al Roker gave me a Bacon of the Month club membership.

2. I bite my fingernails.

3. I love karaoke. I do a mean Patsy Cline.

4. I have a killer vegetable garden.

5. I'd love to star in a Broadway musical -- if I could sing!

6. My happy place is the beach at 5 p.m., after people have left. The light is so beautiful.

7. I miss my husband [attorney Jay Monahan, who died of colon cancer in 1998] every day.

8. I'm very competitive.

9. I got rejected by Smith College, which was devastating -- both of my sisters went there.

10. I eat Kashi GoLean cereal every morning.

11. I can't run. But I'm trying to learn!

12. I can play piano by ear.

13. I've never been to Russia, but I'd like to go there!

14. I was once a counselor at a camp for blind kids.

15. When I was little, I broke my two front teeth.

16. I originally wanted to work in advertising.

17. I can't stand it when people use bad grammar.

18. I have a framed photo of Colin Firth in my house. Not with me. Just him.

19. I love picking strawberries with my girls [Ellie, 20, and Carrie, 16].

20. I'm addicted to Words With Friends.

21. I'm also addicted to puppies.

22. There is nothing better than a tomato sandwich on Pepperidge Farm white bread with salt, pepper and mayo.

23. I've seen every Sex and the City episode at least 17 times.

24. Like Sarah Jessica Parker, I drive a minivan. And we both love them!

25. I hope the first line of my obituary includes my cancer advocacy work. Besides raising my girls, it's the accomplishment of which I'm most proud.

