A passionate debate broke out between Whoopi Goldberg and guest host Katie Couric on Wednesday's edition of The View, over whether or not celebs, especially those with younger followings, should be considered role models.

The discussion came in the wake of new pictures showing teen star Miley Cyrus chain-smoking cigarettes.

Couric used Hillary Duff as her example, admitting she'd been a bit concerned, having young children herself at one point, about how their role models could influence their behavior.

Nonsense said Whoopi, who maintained that while she herself is a smoker, she doesn't feel that she's not a good role model for children based on that. Whoopi added that parents who are overly concerned with outside influences should re-focus their efforts towards their own influence with their kin.

Couric then said, "I'm not gonna castrate Miley Cyrus, but …" to which Barbara Walters chimed in, "After this I'm gonna talk to you about sex …"

Couric said she's now working for the ABC news department until her new talk show premieres in September, 2012.

RELATED STORIES:

Look Who's Shrinking -- Dancin' Kirstie Alley Knocks Off 90 Pounds!

Crystal Harris On 'The View': Receives Apology From Whoopi Goldberg!

Billy Ray Cyrus: Controversial GQ Interview 'A Big Mistake'