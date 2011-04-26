After weeks of rumors about her future, Katie Couric has reportedly decided to leave the anchor chair at "CBS Evening News."

Couric tells People.com she will step down and is "looking at a format that will allow me to engage in more multi-dimensional storytelling."

"I'm really proud of the talented team on the 'CBS Evening News' and the award-winning work we've been able to do in the past five years in addition to the reporting I've done for '60 Minutes' and 'CBS Sunday Morning.' In making the decision to move on, I know the 'Evening News' will be in great hands, but I am excited about the future," the anchor tells People.com.

Couric, 54, has recently been promoting her new book, The Best Advice I Ever Got: Lessons from Extraordinary Lives, and will be covering this week's British Royal Wedding.

Couric returned earlier this month to her old NBC program "Today" and told host Matt Lauer she is currently "figuring out" what to do next in her career. At that time, she said she was considering doing a syndicated show where she can cover topics more in-depth and where she would have "a little more wiggle room for me to show my personality."

