Katie Couric announced on Friday's broadcast of the "CBS Evening News" that May 19, 2011 will be her last night as anchor of the news program. Her contract with the network ends on June 4.

Substitute anchors will fill Couric's role as anchor on the program until June 6, when Scott Pelley will take over as the permanent anchor.

Couric is not the only one leaving the program, as her executive producer Rick Kaplan had left on May 12 to become executive producer of Christiane Amanpour's show "This Week" on ABC.

The Hollywood Reporter says that according to sources, an announcement on a deal with ABC to host a syndicated talk show with Couric could be announced after her contract officially expires on June 4.

