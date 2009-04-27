Suri Cruise is a little princess.

After a trip to Disneyland earlier this year, her parents threw her a princess-themed birthday party shortly after turning 3 on April 18.

"We had a great time [at Disney] -- she loved it," Katie Holmes told Usmagazine.com at the Independent Filmmaker Project party in NYC Sunday.

"It was her first time, and she loves the princesses," continued Holmes. "Actually, she loves being a princess."

Suri is "so smart," Holmes added.

Is she more of a mommy or daddy's girl?

"She's both," Holmes said. "Tom and I are great teammates as parents."

In addition to dressing like royalty, the tot likes to watch her fave princesses on the big screen.

"She loves Sleeping Beauty and all the Disney movies, and that's great because I get to revisit them all again," says Holmes.

When not watching cartoons with her daughter, what are Holmes' favorite flicks?

"That's a good question -- there's so many! I love Spielberg movies, I love my husband's movies, Ang Lee's movies," she says. "I actually just saw State of Play, and I thought that was a really great movie, a great Russell Crowe movie. I love dramas. I love musicals. So it's hard. I couldn't even pick a top five!"

When date night rolls around, it's not hard for Holmes and husband Tom Cruise to agree which movies to watch.

"Luckily, we have similar tastes," she tells Us.