Spring cleaning your wardrobe as temps heat up? It's OK to toss out a few outdated older pieces, but as Us Weekly's Fashion Director Sasha Charnin Morrison explains, there are a handful of must-haves that can take you from season to season. Among the items to bring to the front of your closet right now: A white blazer and leopard coat.

"One of the most important new things to think about is the white blazer," Morrison explains in the video above of the topper worn by the likes of Jessica Alba and Kim Kardashian. "You can repurpose this blazer for something new and interesting, taking it from cubicle to cocktail."

Another chic spring topper is a leopard coat like Katie Holmes' animal print trench. Worn casually with jeans or used to make a date night dress stand out, Morrison confirms this is one wardrobe staple to hang onto for years to come. "Think of your leopard coat as a neutral and wear it with anything," she suggests.

The best way to polish off spring's trendiest styles: Statement earrings. For celeb-inspired ways to wear the jewelry -- and more tips from Morrison -- watch the video above now!

