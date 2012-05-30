Nothing like a cold one, an entertaining read, and some good company!

Katie Holmes filmed scenes for Christiain Camargo's upcoming retelling of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull in Connecticut Tuesday, where she relaxed on a dock, taking swigs from her beer mug and leafing through a novel.

Between takes, Holmes' priority was keeping her and Tom Cruise's daughter, Suri, occupied. At one point, the actress and her six-year-old--who sported an adorable, ruffly yellow one-piece--cooled off with a dip in the water.

In honor of Suri's birthday last month, the Kennedys star and her little one hit Broadway for a matinee showing of Newsies.

"Katie seemed happy that Suri was having a great time," an eyewitness told Us Weekly of the mother-daughter duo's NYC outing. "Suri loved the dance numbers . . . she was one of the first in the audience to start clapping along!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Katie Holmes Chugs a Beer, Swims With Suri