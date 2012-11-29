Katie Holmes was all smiles taking her bow after opening night of the Broadway play Dead Accounts on Thursday.

After making her Broadway debut four years ago in Arthur Miller's All My Sons, the 33-year-old Dawson's Creek star made her return to the stage in the Theresa Rebeck play. Holmes stars as a woman whose con-man brother (played by Norbert Leo Butz) unexpectedly returns home from New York. Josh Hamilton, 43, stars as Phil, a childhood friend of Butz' character.

The Los Angeles Times wrote of Holmes' performance, "Let me assure you that Ms. Holmes, who was a tad unsteady in her Broadway debut four years ago in Arthur Miller's All My Sons, appears much more at ease playing a worn-down country mouse to the hyped-up city mouse of Mr. Butz."

Here, Us Weekly rounds up the reviews from opening night of the new Broadway play.

The Los Angeles Times: "She's charming, natural and, yes, about as fresh-faced as a moisturizer model. But there's only so much that can be done with a Rebeck play that has more topical urgency (greed, ethics and banking funny business) than dramatic finesse."

The New York Times: "Let me assure you that Ms. Holmes, who was a tad unsteady in her Broadway debut four years ago in Arthur Miller's All My Sons, appears much more at ease playing a worn-down country mouse to the hyped-up city mouse of Mr. Butz. Gamely unkempt and lumpen, Ms. Holmes suggests what might have happened to Joey Potter, the ultimate girl-next-door she once portrayed on TV in Dawson's Creek had she never found true love or left town . . . Ms. Rebeck doesn't seem to have settled on a tone or, for that matter, a subject . . . the play never follows through convincingly on any of its ideas."

USA Today: "As for Holmes, she appears more at ease than she did in a 2008 revival of All My Sons, and shows an affinity for goofy comedy; but her restless, shouting Lorna is too much of an overgrown kid. That's certainly part of the character, but you can't help but wonder what a slightly more mature, nuanced actress might have brought to the role."

New York Daily News: "Holmes, 33, a film and TV starlet notorious for being one-half of the now-defunct supercouple TomKat, plies her lopsided grin, furrows her brow, cranks her voice level to loud and lets down her long brown hair in a flirty move that the boys of Dawson's Creek would appreciate. Unfortunately, Holmes' efforts add up to zilch. The stillborn comedy she's in is so stupefyingly unfocused that it plays like a draft, not a finished work."

The Associated Press: "In Dead Accounts, Holmes plays an 'old but pretty' woman who 'seems like a loser' and lives at home with her parents. She only flashes her beauty once, freeing her hair and looking seductive — enough to remind you what a head-turner she can be. It's a brave move for the 33-year-old, who deserves credit for trying hard. But she mostly tries hard to keep up with stage veterans Norbert Leo Butz and Jayne Houdyshell in Rebeck's oddly thin new play, which opened Thursday at the Music Box Theatre."

