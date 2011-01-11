Work it, Katie Holmes!

Although it's now unclear when viewers will see her as Jackie O in the high-profile miniseries "The Kennedys" -- the History Channel has decided not to air it, and other cable networks have so far declined to pick it up -- the actress, 33, looks every bit the fashion icon as the new face of Ann Taylor.

In the first ad from the campaign, the star gives a sultry look to the camera wearing a sophisticated blue pantsuit.

She told Women's Wear Daily of the brand, "I applaud women who are doing their best to be the best versions of themselves and who are working really hard. And I'm glad that there is a store like Ann Taylor that can offer amazing styles for the many different roles that women play."

