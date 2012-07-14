Come September, Suri Cruise will attend an all-girls school in New York, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Katie Holmes, 33, has reportedly enrolled her daughter, 6, in Manhattan's prestigious Convent of the Sacred Heart. The school's notable alumnae list includes Lady Gaga, 26, Jordana Brewster, 32, Paris Hilton, 31, Caroline Kennedy, 54, and the late Gloria Morgan Vanderbilt.

When classes begin, the previously home-schooled Suri will be required to attend Catholic mass every Thursday. Tuition at Convent of the Sacred Heart costs $38,000 a year.

Holmes and her daughter are currently living in a $12,500-a-month apartment in New York City's Chelsea neighborhood. In a previously released statement, Holmes and Tom Cruise, 50, vowed that they "are committed to working together as parents to accomplishing what is

in our daughter Suri's best interests." The Romantics actress received primary custody of Suri, though Cruise has been granted visitation rights.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Katie Holmes Enrolls Suri Cruise at Convent of Sacred Heart: Report

