Katie Holmes vs. 2013 is looking pretty flawless!

Four months after the 34-year-old actress and designer was named the first celebrity face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, she stars in the inaugural image from the campaign -- with a smoky eye, pink lips, sexy wavy hair and a chunky statement necklace.

The actress and single mom to daughter, Suri Cruise, 6, says that Bobbi Brown's makeup was one of the first brands she used as a young woman. "Her color palettes aren't extreme, so when I first started wearing makeup it felt comfortable and I didn’t feel like I had too much on, which can happen," she says in a statement.

Holmes is also a big fan of Brown herself. "She's an incredible woman. So I'm thrilled on so many levels."

Adds the often fresh-faced star: "I really like her philosophy that makeup makes you feel beautiful. You're already beautiful, but it makes you feel stronger and better. ... It's nice to have products out there that do help you when you haven't slept enough, or if you're going in to a big meeting and you're a little nervous and it might be that tube of lipstick that gives you the extra dose of confidence you need."

"I have yet to meet a woman that doesn’t love lipstick, no matter what she does," jokes Holmes, now ensconced in midtown New York with Suri since her split with Tom Cruise, 50, last year. "It's like the universal equalizer."

