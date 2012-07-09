Katie Holmes' battle for Suri was hard fought -- but in the end, the actress got her way.

Holmes and Tom Cruise are staying mum on the specifics of their Monday divorce settlement, although multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly that Holmes -- who initially filed for sole custody -- will receive primary legal custody of Suri, the couple's six-year-old daughter.

"Katie was really smart about how she did this," one source tells Us about the agreement. "Tom will be allowed to see Suri but there are guidelines for the visits."

Adjusting to a life with limited opportunities to see his daughter won't be easy for Cruise, the insider reveals. "Tom is really sad at the thought of not being able to see Suri," the source shares. "You can tell he really loves his kids." (Cruise is also a father to Connor, 17, and Isabella, 19, with ex-wife Nicole Kidman).

A second source echoes the insider's story about the couple's custody arrangement -- but emphasizes that there are a lot of conditions Holmes, 33, had to agree to.

"There are a lot [of provisions] there . . . From what I heard it was complicated, and one of the provisions is confidentiality," says the source.

But, the insider adds, "Katie doesn't care. She's free with her daughter.

Prior to reaching an agreement Monday, the Romantics star and her now estranged husband issued a joint statement, assuring fans their sole focus during discussions was on doing what's best for Suri.

"We are committed to working together as parents to accomplishing what is in our daughter Suri's best interests," said Cruise, 50, and Holmes.

Added the actors, "We want to keep matters affecting our family private and express our respect for each other's commitment to each of our respective beliefs and support each other’s roles as parents."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Katie Holmes Gets Primary Custody of Daughter Suri in Divorce from Tom Cruise