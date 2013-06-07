A new role model for Suri? Single mom Katie Holmes reportedly dined with famed feminist Gloria Steinem in NYC on Tuesday, June 4.

The 34-year-old actress, who shares 7-year-old daughter Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, met up with Steinem, 79, for dinner at Carbone restaurant in Greenwich Village, The New York Post's Page Six reports. The ladies were joined by two other women for their meal.

"Gloria and Katie were completely engaged in conversation," an eyewitness told Page Six of the Toledo, Ohio natives. "They were hunched over the table to speak closer, even though they were sitting right next to each other."

Shortly before Holmes divorced Cruise in July 2012 after five years of marriage -- blindsiding the 50-year-old by filing papers and secretly moving into her NYC apartment -- she told Elle magazine she was entering a "new phase" in her life.

"I'm starting to come into my own," she said. "He has been Tom Cruise for 30 years," she said of her then-husband. "I know who I am and where I am and where I want to go, so I want to focus on that."

Since their divorce, Holmes has been focusing on her career and raising their daughter Suri. She has recently been spotted filming steamy scenes with co-star Luke Kirby in NYC for their upcoming film, Mania Days.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Katie Holmes, Gloria Steinem Have Dinner Together in NYC