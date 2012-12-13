Eat your heart out, Tom Cruise.

According to Fitness magazine, Katie Holmes, the Jack Reacher star's ex-wife, is in possession of the "Best Revenge Body" of the year.

PHOTOS: Katie Holmes' red carpet evolution

Their reasoning? "This Broadway star and overall badass mama keeps her shape in check with frequent SoulCycle classes," they explain. "She was even spotted at a class on her 32nd birthday. Now that's dedication."

PHOTOS: How Jen Aniston finally bounced back

Suri's newly-single mom, 33, wasn't the only A-lister recognized by the publication for her impressive physique.

Jennifer Aniston received the honor of "Best Bride-to-Be," while Homeland's Claire Danes nabbed "Best Baby Bump." (FLOTUS Michelle Obama, meanwhile, was named "Best Arms," and Blake Lively "Best Legs.")

PHOTOS: Jessica Biel's hottest body moments

Newlyweds Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake were deemed the mag's "Most Fit Couple," thanks to their shared love of all things sporty.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Katie Holmes Has the "Best Revenge Body of the Year," According to Fitness Magazine