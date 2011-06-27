Tress twins?

At Sunday night's L.A. premiere of her new movie, "Don't Be Afraid of the Dark", Katie Holmes gushed to Us Weekly that she's a huge fan of Duchess Kate's sophisticated getups.

"I love both [Kate's and Pippa's] style," the 32-year-old actress said, "and I think they are incredible. I'm so happy for Kate -- I wish them the best!"

Despite the 80-degree temps over the past few days, the brunette beauties both sported silky-smooth blowouts. At Sunday's premiere, a Contrarian New York-clad Holmes's straight and shiny strands fell against her bare back.

And cross the pond on Monday afternoon, the 29-year-old Duchess sat alongside husband Prince William, 29, at Wimbledon to watch British player Andy Murray's match. The royal wore a white tiered Temperley London Moriah dress and nude pumps.

While Homes is regularly seen with undone, free-flowing tresses, it's no secret that Kate is rarely seen with her hair in anything but a picture-perfect blowout. So to ensure that her strands will be in her signature style at all stops on the couple's North American trip next week, Kate is bringing her hairstylist, James Pryce of the Richard Ward Salon, along for the jaunt.

