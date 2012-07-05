Katie Holmes: 'I'm Starting To Come Into My Own'

By Wonderwall Editors

More than a month before she filed for divorce from Tom Cruise and moved into a New York apartment with their 6-year-old daughter, Suri, Katie Holmes sat down with Elle for a cover story interview -- and she couldn't have sounded more independent. Keep clicking to see what the 33-year-old actress, mom and fashion line honcho had to say about Tom and her own goals for the future.

RELATED: See More From Katie's Elle Cover

On her 30s versus her 20s:

"I definitely feel much more comfortable in my own skin. I feel sexier. I think in my 20s -- it's like you're trying too hard to figure everything out ... I'm starting to come into my own. It's like a new phase."