Who's that girl? Katie Holmes had a secret rendezvous in Los Angeles with her rumored boyfriend, but she went undetected.

She had a disguise!

Katie, according to Us Weekly, "put on a wig and hat to meet him at a hotel."

Neither Katie nor Jamie has ever commented publicly on their rumored romance, but they have met up in multiple cities since they were first reported to be together in October 2013.

"Katie is so in love," the source said. "I don't know if he's dating other women, but she isn't dating other men. She is all about Jamie."

In May, reports came out that she even told Jamie that she loved him.

"She said she loved him," a source said at the time. "She always gushes about how amazing he is and the joy he brings into the world." Jamie, for that matter, had been calling Katie "my girl" to his buddies.