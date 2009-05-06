Suri probably won't be seeing her mommy's upcoming movie.

According to Variety, Katie Holmes has signed on to star in the fright flick, Don't Be Afraid of the Dark.

See how Katie Holmes' hair has changed through the years

The thriller -- which shoots this summer in Melbourne, Australia -- centers on a young girl who moves in with her father and his girlfriend. Soon, she discovers they are sharing the house with devilish creatures.

Look back at some of Katie Holmes' most unforgettable characters

This isn't Holmes' only big screen action: She recently completed shooting the comedy The Extra Man with Kevin Kline.