Katie Holmes on expanding her family: 'I'm open to it'

By Chris Gardner

Katie Holmes ... attorney at law? It could happen.

In the April issue of Allure, the actress, fashion designer and celebrity pitchwoman appears open to a major career makeover that would take her from in front of the camera to the courthouse. And when you find out why, it doesn't seem that far from left field.

On growing up with a father who specialized as a divorce attorney:

"I always joke that my happy childhood was the result of other people's unhappiness."

