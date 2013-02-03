Tom Cruise's ex-wife Katie Holmes will spend her first Valentine's Day after divorcing Tom Cruise relaxing with her daughter at the spa.

The former "Dawson's Creek" star split from the actor in 2012 after five years of marriage, and Holmes says she's got big plans for a Valentine's Day girls weekend with her mother Kathleen and daughter Suri.

She tells Eonline.com, "We have a lot of good plans -- we're gonna do some cooking classes, gonna go to the spa."

And the 34-year-old admits she's planning on spoiling her six year old with a bunch of sweet goodies: "Lots of chocolate and probably some stuffed animals."