Katie Holmes has settled her defamation lawsuit against the tabloid that reported she has a drug problem.

Holmes announced that she reached a settlement with American Media Inc., the company that publishes Star magazine, after the tabloid falsely reported she was addicted to drugs.

The monetary terms of the settlement are confidential, but American Media did release this apology:

"In a recent issue of Star, we published headlines about Katie Holmes that could be read to suggest that she was addicted to drugs. Star did not intend to suggest that Ms. Holmes was a drug addict or was undergoing treatment for a drug addiction. Star apologizes to Ms. Holmes for any misperception and will be making a substantial donation to charity on Ms. Holmes' behalf for any harm that we may have caused."

The headline Holmes took issue with read "Katie DRUG SHOCKER!" below the words "Addiction nightmare." According to The Associated Press, the accompanying story described her as being "trapped in a cycle of addictive treatments," based on interviews with former Scientology members.

American Media will be donating to Dizzy Feet Foundation, and the actress says she's happy to be moving on from the lawsuit.

"I'm pleased that this lawsuit could be resolved amicably and accept American Media's apology," she said. "With this dispute out of the way, I look forward to once again focusing my attention on my family and career."